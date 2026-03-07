March 07, 2026 5:55 PM हिंदी

Pawan Kalyan begins dubbing for Ustaad Bhagat Singh!

Pawan Kalyan begins dubbing for Ustaad Bhagat Singh! (Photo Credit: Ustaad Bhagat Singh/X)

Hyderabad, March 7 (IANS) The makers of director Harish Shankar's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' on Saturday announced that actor Pawan Kalyan, who plays the lead in the film, had begun dubbing for his portions in the upcoming action entertainer.

Using the official handle of the film on the social media platform X, the makers said, "Power Star @PawanKalyan begins dubbing for #UstaadBhagatSingh. Post-production in full swing with Cult Captain @harish2you supervising it and @MusicThaman working to deliver a terrific score. The surprise you have been waiting for will drop anytime today...stay tuned. #UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 19th MARCH, 2026. #UBSOnMarch19th."

It may be recalled that the makers had only recently announced that the film would release on March 19, a week ahead of the the earlier announced date of March 26.

Taking to its social media handles to make that announcement, production house Mythri Movie Makers had said, "Our USTAAD arrives a week early to spark Massive celebrations at the box office! #UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 19th MARCH, 2026. #UBSOnMarch19th."

On Wednesday, the makers had announced that they were bringing on board ace music director Thaman to score the background music of the film.

The makers had said that they were doing this as music director Devi Sri Prasad, who is scoring the music for the songs in the film, would not have enough time to allocate for the film's background score as well. Therefore, the makers said that after mutual consent, they were bringing Thaman onboard and that the film would now have two music directors.

In a statement, which it shared through its social media handles, well known production house Mythri Movie Makers had said, "Thank you for the blockbuster response for #Dekhlengesaala and #Auraofustaad from 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'. Your love for the music has been incredible."

The production house went on to further say, "We believe that the upcoming song is also sure to rock your hearts. Rockstar DSP and director Harish Shankar have once again delivered songs that fans are celebrating everywhere."

Mythri then made the big announcement. The production house said, "Now, due to our delay in finalising and sending reels for background score to DSP, we are unable to match his timeline that he dedicated to this film. Due to his prior commitments, DSP is unable to accommodate this in his schedule despite making every effort to do so. We respect his decision, and under mutual consent, we are bringing Thaman on board for the background score. DSP's songs will make you dance, while Thaman will handle the background score."

The makers went on to clarify that this decision had been made keeping the film's timelines and overall vision in mind and that this would ensure smooth progress without any delays.

"This move comes after mutual discussions and has been taken in the best interest of the film. This is a powerful musical combination. Two stalwart musicians with one vision of making 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' a grand celebration and a lifetime memory for fans. Get ready for a truly memorable experience in theatres!"

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

India committed to working closely with new Nepal government: PM Modi (File image)

India committed to working closely with new Nepal government: PM Modi

Petrol, diesel prices will not increase, 1st cargo moves from Strait of Hormuz: Govt sources

Petrol, diesel prices will not increase, 1st cargo moves from Strait of Hormuz: Govt sources

We’re creating World Wide Web of trade partnerships, India secured best US deal: Piyush Goyal

We’re creating World Wide Web of trade partnerships, India secured best US deal: Piyush Goyal

'I wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts to lift the trophy,' says New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner ahead of final against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'I wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts to lift the trophy,' says Santner ahead of final

PM Modi defends Om Birla ahead of Opposition’s move to remove LS Speaker

PM Modi defends Om Birla ahead of Opposition’s move to remove LS Speaker

Badshah reacts to the 'Titiri' song controversy: I am a proud Haryanavi

Badshah reacts to the 'Titiri' song controversy: I am a proud Haryanavi

Kailash Kher relishes authenticate ‘chulhe ki roti’ at a Himalayan home

Kailash Kher relishes authentic ‘chulhe ki roti’ at a Himalayan home

Historic digital initiative brings Vrindavan temple darshan online

Historic digital initiative brings Vrindavan temple darshan online

T20 WC: India won't be bothered by record of previous losses in Ahmedabad, says Doull

T20 WC: India won't be bothered by record of previous losses in Ahmedabad, says Doull

Fire safety crisis plagues Bangladesh's Rohingya refugee camps

Fire safety crisis plagues Bangladesh's Rohingya refugee camps