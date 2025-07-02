Pawan Kalyan appreciates director Jothi Krisna after watching Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer

Chennai, July 2 (IANS) The makers of director A M Jothi Krisna's upcoming period film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Wednesday, released a video clip of actor Pawan Kalyan watching the trailer of the film and then appreciating the director for the output he had produced.

The official handle of the film on X put out a tweet that said, "That’s a POWER PACKED VERDICT. The force behind the storm @PawanKalyan has watched the trailer and even he couldn’t hold back the excitement. #PawanKalyan garu’s thunderous reaction sets the tone and it’s going to be euphoric tomorrow."

With the trailer all set to release on Thursday, the makers also put out another tweet that read, "Priceless appreciation. Everything will be seen tomorrow….the grandeur, visuals and the sound. It’s going to be praised."

The video clip released by the makers shows Pawan Kalyan watching the trailer and enjoying it. The actor, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is seen hugging director A M Jothikrishna before leaving and saying,"You really put in a lot of effort."

It may be recalled that director Jyothi Krisna had told IANS in an earlier interview that over 25 VFX firms from around the globe had worked on the magnum opus.

Talking to IANS, Jothi Krisna said, "We had several teams including those in Dubai, Iran, the US, the UK, Singapore and Canada working on the VFX portions in the film. That apart, we also had a considerable number of teams in India working on the film. We had teams in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai among other places. In all 25 firms worked on the VFX portions in the film."

Jyothi Krisna disclosed that they had shot the film in 200 days. The period film features Nidhi Aggarwal as the heroine and Bollywood star Bobby Deol as Aurangazeb.

"This is a 16th century story. Bobby Deol plays Aurangazeb in the film. It is a story that happened during Mughal rule. It is based on a small incident that happened back then. It is an untold back story. The film will be part fiction, part fact. We have clubbed both and made this film. Pawan Kalyan plays a Robinhood kind of character in this film. He plays a thief," Jyothi Krisna had disclosed.

The film's first part, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Sword Vs Spirit', which was originally scheduled to hit screens on June 12 this year, is now slated to hit screens on July 24.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. and production design by Thota Tharani. Editing for the film is by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Aggarwal and Bobby Deol, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Sunil among many others.

