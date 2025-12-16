December 16, 2025 7:44 PM हिंदी

India B outclass India A by 83 runs in the opening match of Physical Disability T20 Series

India B outclass India A by 83 runs in the opening match of Physical Disability T20 Series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: Physical Disability Cricket Association of India

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Opener Wasim Iqbal slammed a brilliant 66 off 51 balls to help India 'B' beat India 'A' by 83 runs in the first game of the three-match Physical Disability T20 Series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

After opting to field, India 'A' struggled to control the India 'B' batting line-up as Iqbal led the way for India 'B'. Iqbal shared a 77-run second-wicket stand with Vikrant Keni. After that, India 'B' kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Iqbal ended with five boundaries and seven sixes. For India 'A', the best bowler was Jeetendra V.N. (2-23). For India 'B', the other batter to impress was GS Shiva (41). India 'B' ended with 170 for nine in their 20 overs.

In their response, India 'A' struggled from the start as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Only number eight, Akash Patil (30), showed some fight, but that was not enough. India 'A' was bowled out for a paltry 87 in 16.5 overs. For India 'B', the best bowler was right-arm medium-pacer Ganesh Pisal (4-25).

The second and third matches of the series will be played on Wednesday and Thursday. This series is part of a warm-up for upcoming international assignments.

“Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has always been a pioneer in taking progressive initiatives for the betterment of the game, and hosting the Physically Disabled T20 Cricket Series adds yet another meaningful milestone to that legacy. MCA will continue to extend its wholehearted support to such initiatives and remain committed to promoting inclusive cricket, where talent, determination, and passion take centre stage,” said Ajinkya Naik, President, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Brief scores:

India B 170/9 in 20 overs (Wasim Iqbal 66, GS Shiva 41, Vikrant Keni 23; Jeetendra VN 2-23) beat India A 87 all out in 16.5 overs (Akash Patil 30; Ganesh Pisal 4-25)-by 83 runs

