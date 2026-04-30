April 30, 2026 11:18 AM हिंदी

Pavitra Punia slams trolls over ‘surgery’ comments: Stop disturbing the actors

Pavitra Punia slams trolls over ‘surgery’ comments: Stop disturbing the actors

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Pavitra Punia has shut down trolls and “surgery” chatter around actors. She slammed “double-meaning” captions and baseless speculation, urging people to stop interfering in actors’ personal choices.

Pavitra, on Thursday morning, shared a video with a picture of Mouni Roy from the screening of “The Devil Wears Prada 2”. The video had a text overlay, which read: “To all the trollers, Stop trolling and disturbing the actors. That's not your kitchen and not your dish. Bakwas karne se kuch nhe hota hamara but tum logo ko lagta hai alag se salary milti hai.”

In the video, the actress could be heard saying: “Okay, so I don't know what the problem with you guys is, but I think you all love trolling, and somewhere I think the media is also enjoying these things by putting the photos and then putting the caption in a very double-minded way, in a very funny way… And giving like a guess to the audience so that your engagement is going on….”

She urged social media pages to “stop doing all this.”

“Firstly to those who love to troll… saying ‘that they have gotten a surgery done, 500 surgeries they have done, 1 lakh surgeries they have undergone…’ Those 1 lakh were not taken from you, and we don't come to you for suggestions.”

She added: “At least some people in the industry still say that yes, we are doing that, and if you want to do that, if your family wants to do that, please go ahead, spend the money and do it. Don't troll. Just shut up.”

For the caption, she wrote: “Kuch to sharam bachi hogi , ya sirf trolling ki he salary milti hai tum logon ko bhai.”

Pavitra is known for starring in Love U Zindagi, Baalveer Returns, MTV Splitsvilla 3 in 2009 and Bigg Boss 14.

--IANS

dc/

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