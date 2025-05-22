May 22, 2025 3:22 PM हिंदी

Paul Mescal, Josh O’Connor’s ‘The History of Sound’ earns 6-minute standing ovation

Los Angeles, May 22 (IANS) Hollywood stars Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor’s gay romance by Oliver Hermanus titled “The History of Sound” earned a six-minute standing ovation.

While Mescal received a standing ovation when walking in, O’Connor had to miss the premiere because he was finishing filming his part in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film and couldn’t make it.

“This has been one of the most wonderful creative collaborations of my very, very short career, but this has been a testament to the genius of Paul Mescal,” said director Hermanus, reports variety.com.

Also in attendance were stars such as Gracie Abrams, who is dating Mescal, Jenny Slate, who is married to screenwriter Ben Shattuck, Michelle Rodriguez, Cara Delevingne and John C. Reilly.

Based on Shattuck’s short story of the same name, “The History of Sound” follows the relationship between two men who travel to New England together in the summer of 1919 to record the folk songs of their rural countrymen.

Alongside Mescal and O’Connor, the film stars Chris Cooper, Molly Price, Raphael Sbarge, Hadley Robinson, Emma Canning, Briana Middleton and Gary Raymond. South African director Hermanus directed and penned the screenplay.

“The History of Sound” marks Hermanus’ sixth feature, with his most recent being 2022’s “Living” starring Bill Nighy. The last time Hermanus was in Cannes competition was in 2011 with his sophomore film “Beauty,” which followed a closeted man coming to terms with his sexuality.

The film won the festival’s Queer Palm and was selected as South Africa’s Oscars entry for best foreign language film, but did not ultimately make the shortlist.

Mescal, the “Normal People” and “Gladiator II” star who is set to play Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes’ four-part Beatles biopic, was most recently at Cannes with the 2022 coming-of-age drama “Aftersun.”

“The History of Sound” marks the first Cannes visit for Emmy winner O’Connor, who also stars in another film in competition with Kelly Reichardt’s “The Mastermind.”

--IANS

dc/

