Paul McCartney explains relevance of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ in war-torn world

Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Paul McCartney has lauded his fellow The Beatles legend John Lennon. Paul described John’s song ‘Imagine’ as a “beautiful vision” that remains painfully relevant amid continuing global conflict.

The 83-year-old The Beatles icon discussed his late former bandmate’s 1971 peace anthem, as he reflected on his friendship and creative partnership with John while promoting his latest album and selecting 10 songs that shaped his life and career, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Paul, whose recent Got Back tour reignited worldwide interest in The Beatles’ back catalogue and whose work continues to dominate streaming and reissue charts, said John’s most famous solo track still resonates decades after it was written.

Paul told Vernon, “(Imagine is) just one of John’s great songs. There’s so many tracks you can choose. You start getting John, well, what about George? George has got some incredible ones. But you’ve got to slim it down for the programme. I just think that song of John’s is magical”.

He further mentioned, “And a lot of other people do. In my mind, having worked with John so often, I can kind of see him writing it. To see him doing that piano part. I think it’s a beautiful vision of how the world could be. Unfortunately, when I hear that, the back of my mind thinks it’s not going to happen. Or, ‘Wouldn’t it be great?’ How lucky would we be if all those things happened? I think a lot of people love to think about that, love to imagine that kind of reality, particularly with a lot of stuff going on these days”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the renewed focus on The Beatles also follows the recent success of Peter Jackson’s recent documentary series ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ and ongoing anticipation surrounding Sam Mendes’ forthcoming four-part Beatles biopic project, which is set to chronicle the lives of Paul, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Paul, who rose to fame alongside John, George and Ringo in The Beatles before embarking on a hugely successful solo career and forming Wings, also used his Radio 2 appearance to select songs by Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, The Kinks and The Human League as his favourites.

The musician also reflected on recently recording with The Rolling Stones after being invited to contribute bass to the band’s forthcoming album.

--IANS

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