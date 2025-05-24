May 24, 2025 11:06 PM हिंदी

Patriotism in every bite: ‘Sindoor’ mango launched to salute soldiers and PM Modi

Bhagalpur (Bihar), May 24 (IANS) As the nation celebrates the success of Operation Sindoor, a farmer in Bihar has found a sweet and symbolic way to honour the moment — by naming a mango after the operation. Meet Ashok Chaudhary, popularly known as “Mango Man” of Maheshi Tilakpur, Sultanpur, Bhagalpur, whose orchard is now home to a new mango variety called ‘Sindoor’.

This is a tribute to the Indian Army and a gesture of respect towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Known for his creativity and patriotic spirit, Ashok Chaudhary has long combined his love for mangoes with national pride. In 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Ashok named a mango variety Modi 1, which quickly gained popularity for its rich taste and unique appeal. It was followed by Modi 2 in 2019 and Modi 3 in 2024, with versions named Modi Green and Modi Rangin — colourful, vibrant, and full of flavour, just like the themes they represent.

Now, in 2025, as India celebrates the triumph of Operation Sindoor against terrorism, Ashok has introduced ‘Sindoor Mango’ to mark the occasion. “This mango is not just some fruit, it's a message of victory, pride, and the sweetness of national unity,” he said. The Sindoor mango is described as extremely sweet and flavourful, and carries the emotional essence of India’s spirit.

Ashok’s orchard, Madhuban, is already famous for its colourful and exotic mangoes, many of which are named after national events, personalities, and missions. With Sindoor, he aims to bring a taste of patriotism to every household.

Ashok’s dream is to have the Sindoor mango served to Prime Minister Modi and Indian Army personnel, much like the renowned Zardalu mango of Bihar, which has reached Rashtrapati Bhavan in the past.

“This is my salute to the courage of our jawans and the leadership of our Prime Minister,” he said with pride.

Through mangoes, Ashok Chaudhary is not just cultivating fruit — he’s cultivating respect, remembrance, and national pride.

