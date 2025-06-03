June 03, 2025 7:01 PM हिंदी

Amid ongoing debate about working women, Padmini Kolhapure reflects on challenges she faced post motherhood

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure opened up about her experiences as a working mother in the entertainment industry and how much the environment has evolved since her early days.

Speaking to IANS, Padmini acknowledged that the times have certainly changed, making it easier and more supportive for women juggling motherhood and their careers today. She pointed out how modern film sets now offer comforts that were unimaginable before, such as vanity vans, proper shelter from weather, and mobile restrooms—amenities that make a significant difference for actresses on set.

The ‘Vidhaata’ actress recalled how back in her day, conditions were tougher. She reminisced about shooting during rain often meant hastily seeking cover under a tree or an umbrella, highlighting the lack of proper facilities for women balancing motherhood with demanding shooting schedules. The veteran actress shared, “No doubt, it is definitely more conducive now for women because, you know, you have the comforts of a vanity van. And, you know, there are proper facilities—like, in those days, if it rained during shootings, one would run under a tree or a big umbrella. Now, you have tents and all those comforts, which are really important. I mean, there are vans with toilets, and back then it was different. Right? So, yeah, there is a lot that has improved, but a lot still needs to be done.”

She added, “Being a SINTA Senior Vice President, we have also met with the Labour Minister. And we’ve kind of told him about the challenges the industry, the women, the actors, and the members face. And they, you know, they’re looking into it so positively. We met the Labour Minister, and he was so patient. There are a lot of things they didn’t know, really — you know, the challenges actors are facing. That era was different. This era is different. You know, one has to evolve, one has to go with the trends. Technology has advanced so much.”

Padmini Kolhapure also touched on the rapid advancement of technology in filmmaking, contrasting the past with the present. While earlier, a cameraman’s shot was the final take, today’s digital technology allows directors and cinematographers to review footage instantly on monitors and make changes in post-production, offering greater creative flexibility.

Padmini touched upon the challenges working mothers face in the industry amid the ongoing feud between Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The tension reportedly arose after Deepika was removed from his film “Spirit,” following claims that she was deemed 'unprofessional' for insisting on an eight-hour workday and specific conditions, reflecting her responsibilities as a new mother.

Reports suggest that Deepika’s request to limit her daily shooting hours was not well received by the filmmaker, highlighting the ongoing struggle for better accommodations for working mothers in cinema.

