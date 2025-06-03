June 03, 2025 7:04 PM हिंदी

What is Ananya Panday ‘day dreaming’ about while sweating it out in the gym?

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took to social media to reveal what she’s been daydreaming about at the gym.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Student of the Year’ actress shared a series of photos and captioned it, “At the gym but day dreaming of other things.” The first image shows Ananya taking a selfie at the gym, where she is seen flaunting her washboard abs. In the next shot, she looks glamorous in an off-shoulder dress. Other images feature plants arranged on a balcony, a building, sweet delicacies, an airplane, a swimming pool, and a stunning, peaceful night view of the sea.

Ananya Panday also uses Instagram to share professional updates. On June 2, she announced the release date of her upcoming film, “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.” She posted a picture of herself and co-star Kartik Aaryan sharing a kiss behind an Indian passport. For the caption, she wrote, “Flying together… #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s Day : 13th Feb, 2026.”

The romantic drama “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri” is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026. The film reunites Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who last shared screen space in the 2019 hit “Pati Patni Aur Woh.”

Notably, this project also signifies a fresh beginning for Kartik and Dharma Productions, following their past fallout over Dostana 2. With this film, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan appear to have moved past their differences, signaling a renewed professional relationship.

Ananya was last seen playing the role of lawyer Dilreet Gill in "Kesari Chapter 2," which also featured Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Her portrayal of a lawyer earned appreciation from both critics and audiences, who commended the conviction and nuance she brought to the character. This was the first time Panday appeared in a non-glamorous avatar.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, the historical drama was adapted from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire,’ which focuses on C. Sankaran Nair and the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

