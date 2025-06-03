June 03, 2025 7:01 PM हिंदी

Bhumi Pednekar likes stories which challenge her thought-process

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has completed a decade in Hindi cinema. The actress made her debut with the breakout hit ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, in which she was paired opposite actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress shared that she is always drawn to stories that challenge her thought-process, and give her the window to grow as a person.

In 10 years of her cinematic career, the actress has taken up some brave choices like ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Badhaai Do’, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, ‘Bhakshak’ and others.

The actress spoke with IANS recently, and shared it’s the “meaningful stories” that appeal to her the most.

Speaking with IANS, Bhumi said, “I just want to be a part of stories that are meaningful, that give me an opportunity to do diverse kinds of roles, that give me an opportunity to challenge whatever my thinking is, because as humans, it's very limited. Stories and cinema most times have helped me expand my world and my universe”

The actress further mentioned that because of the opportunities that she got, it has made her humble as a person.

She continued, Those stories have humbled me deeply as a person. I am a Bombay-born girl. I could have never imagined playing somebody who is from Chambal or Morena. Those are the kind of stories that I want to do. Stories that humble me, stories that let the empathy in me only grow and give me an opportunity to truly, truly challenge myself. I love what I do”.

“I wanted to be an actor from the day I realised what being an actor on screen is. It is liberating to me. It is my oxygen. That is all I know. And this is all I want to do”, she added.

