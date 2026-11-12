November 12, 2026 9:13 PM हिंदी

Patrick Stewart’s wife pens emotional tribute for late actor 2 weeks after his demise

Patrick Stewart’s wife pens emotional tribute for late actor 2 weeks after his demise

Los Angeles, Nov 12 (IANS) The late actor Patrick Stewart‘s wife, Sunny Ozell, has paid an emotional tribute to the actor 2 weeks after his death at age 86.

On Wednesday, Ozell, 47, took to her Instagram, and shared a black-and-white photo of her with her late husband.

She also penned a long note in the caption, “Today marks two weeks since Patrick passed, and the grief continues to come in waves. But I’ve also been experiencing such deep, profound gratitude”.

She further mentioned, “We left nothing unsaid. He knew I loved him, and I know he loved me. Patrick and I truly, authentically saw one another, and we amplified each other’s best qualities. We shared nearly two decades together, and we filled those years with so much living”.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the public response to Patrick’s death, and while I’m not at all surprised that he touched so many, I’m sincerely moved by the outpouring of sadness and loss. Thank you all for your condolences, they mean so, so much to me. My heart had to grow to contain my love for Patrick, and he changed me for the better, forever”, she added.

The veteran English actor passed away at the age of 96 at his Los Angeles home on October 30. The “Star Trek” and “X-Men” star was surrounded by family and friends in his final moments.

His estate took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the news. They wrote, “We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace”.

They further mentioned, “A son of Mirfield in the West Riding of Yorkshire, he travelled from the Royal Shakespeare Company to an equally acclaimed career spanning 6 decades on Broadway, the silver screen and television”.

The actor is survived by his third wife, singer Sunny Ozell and Daniel and Sophia, children from his first marriage from actor Sheila Falconer.

Patrick Stewart's last cinematic appearance will be Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to be released in India on December 17, 2026.

--IANS

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