When 8-year-old Alia Bhatt said 'Actress banungi'

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) One of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has always had a clear picture of her future, and her throwback appearance on the popular chat show, 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’, is proof.

When an 8-year-old Alia accompanied her parents, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, and her sisters Pooja and Shaheen Bhatt, the filmmaker had introduced her youngest daughter, saying, "Alia is aspiring to be an actress.” Next, Pooja gives an introduction for Shaheen, saying, “I am sure she is not remotely interested in being an actress."

Confirming the same, Shaheen said, “Not at all”. When host Suresh Oberoi asked Shaheen if she wished to become a director, just like her dad Mahesh Bhatt, the little one said she wanted to become a writer.

Pooja added that Alia is deeply interested in the film industry. When Suresh Oberoi again asked Alia what she wanted to become, Alia said, “Actress banungi”.

It must be interesting to know that both Alia and Shaheen became what they had then said during the show.

Alia made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's ‘Student of the Year’. The project also marked the primary project for her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Ever since then, Alia has been continuously proving her mettle as an actor with some powerful performances in movies such as 'Highway (2014)', '2 States (2014)', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)', 'Kapoor & Sons (2016)', 'Dear Zindagi (2016)', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)', 'Raazi (2018)', 'Gully Boy (2019)', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)', 'RRR (2022)', 'Darlings (2022)', 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)' and 'Alpha (2026)', along with others.

Alia will next be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming love saga, 'Love & War'.

--IANS

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