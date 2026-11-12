'It's going to be a good final': India U19 captain Raichandani braces for Pakistan challenge

Muscat, Nov 12 (IANS) India U19 captain Lakshya Raichandani is gearing up for the U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan U19 after leading the team to the showdown clash with a strong win over Afghanistan at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat in Muscat on Thursday.

Raichandani hopes for a "good final" against defending champions Pakistan as the team looks to avenge the 2025 drubbing when the Ayush Mhatre-led side suffered a big 191-run defeat in the final against Pakistan U19.

"Yeah, it’s going to be a good final, and everyone’s waiting for that. And yeah, hopefully we put (up a) good show," Raichandani said in the post-match presentation after guiding his team home against Afghanistan U19 by eight wickets in a chase of 228.

India are the most successful team in the junior Asia Cup as they have won the title eight times, while Pakistan and Bangladesh have two wins each. While India made light work of 2017 champions Afghanistan in their semifinal of the 2026 edition, Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh U19 in the other last-four stage clash.

India would have a chance to avenge their 2025 loss, the only second time they lost in an U19 Asia Cup final after losing to Bangladesh in 2024.

In the ongoing tournament, India have dropped just one game, and that was against Pakistan in the group stage of the junior-level tournament. They were in good touch during the semifinal as Raichandani smashed his second fifty of the tournament, this time a well-composed 93 from 90 balls.

"Yeah, definitely disappointed (to miss a hundred) but the team got over the line, that’s what matters," the Indian U19 skipper said on his innings. He took the attack on while opening the innings and smashed 13 fours and a six in his innings to carry the Indian chase, as Aaryavir Sehwag (51) -- who made 160 against UAE in the league stage -- and VK Vineeth (57*) also scored half centuries to help India U19 gun down the total in 36.5 overs.

"I was just trying to play freely and play my game and just play the situation. And it worked out well. Yeah, I think again it’s a good toss to lose. We were consistent with what we had planned, and that’s what we are looking for. We have to be consistent for a longer period of time to be ahead in the game," he said.

Indian spinners Manal Chauhan and Yashbardhan Chauhan did well with the ball in the middle overs, keeping a lid on the Afghanistan U19 batters as Raichandani heaped praise on them.

"Yeah, they bowled really well. That’s what we are looking for, to bowl tight overs in the middle. And they bowled really well," he added.

--IANS

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