Patrick Moroney appointed as new convenor selector for South Africa men’s team

Johannesburg, July 17 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Thursday that Patrick Moroney has been appointed as the new convenor selector for the national men’s team. Earlier this year, CSA said that it would reintroduce the national convenor selector role and invited applications for the same by April 29.

The post hadn’t been occupied after Victor Mpitsang’s exit in 2023. Since his exit, Test coach Shukri Conrad and limited-overs coach Rob Walter selected the teams till the former took charge of all formats after the latter stepped down from the post after the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Moroney has served as Director of Sport and Marketing at the high school level, holding various selector positions, including with the Youth Men Talent Identification Programme and as the Lions Cricket Convenor of Selectors, among others.

He has honed his skills as a selector since 2001 and has previously served as Convenor of Selectors for the SA National Academy, SA Emerging, and men’s U19 teams. “CSA is extremely proud to welcome Patrick into this pivotal role as Convenor Selector for the Proteas Men’s Team.”

“His deep understanding of the game, combined with decades of experience in talent identification and selection across various levels, makes him the ideal person for the job. We are thrilled to welcome Patrick on board and look forward to working closely with him, as well as witnessing the positive impact he will undoubtedly make,” said Enoch Nkwe, Director of National Teams and High Performance, in a statement.

As the newly appointed Convenor Selector, Moroney will report to Nkwe and work closely with head coach Conrad. He will be based at the CSA Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pretoria and will formally join the three-year role from August 1.

--IANS

nr/ab