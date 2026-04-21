April 21, 2026 10:27 AM हिंदी

Patralekhaa reveals she was once unsure about having a baby

Patralekhaa reveals she was once unsure about having a baby

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actress Patralekhaa has opened up about her new journey into motherhood.

The actress revealed that she once had contemplated and had her doubts about having a child, but now considers it the most beautiful phase of her life.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the new mommy candidly admitted that she had earlier been unsure about embracing motherhood.

“I was always contemplating, maybe I don’t want to become a mother, maybe not you know, but now just having my little one around is beautiful, I think I am my best version right now.”

The actress shared that while stepping into production as debutant with her movie ‘Toaster’ has been rewarding, nothing compares to the joy of becoming a mother.

“Yes, becoming a producer is great and it's a difficult job. But the most important thing that’s happened to me in my life is becoming a mother. And it's the most fulfilling experience,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Patralekhaa embraced motherhood and welcomed a baby girl on the 15th of November.

Patralekhaa, who is married to actor Rajkummar Rao, expressed gratitude for this new chapter, calling it a blessing that has reshaped her perspective on life.

On the professional front, known for her nuanced performances in films like CityLights, Phule and many more, Patralekhaa over the years, steadily carved a niche for herself in the industry.

The actress recently stepped into production with her movie ‘Toaster’ that stars her husband Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh and others.

–IANS

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