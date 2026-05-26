Can’t speak what’s on Rahul Gandhi’s mind: K'taka Minister on change in state leadership

New Delhi/Bengaluru, May 26 (IANS) All eyes are on the Congress party meeting scheduled for Tuesday between the high command and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

Both leaders arrived in Delhi late Monday night after being summoned by the party’s national leadership. Their respective camps are anxiously watching the developments amid rumours of a possible leadership change in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, refrained from speculating on the outcome of the meeting or the possibility of a leadership change, saying he could not speak on what was in Rahul Gandhi’s mind.

Patil said several issues were expected to be discussed during the meeting, including the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Legislative Council polls, the demand for a cabinet reshuffle, strengthening the party organisation, and preparing for political struggles against the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In the backdrop of inflation and the ongoing crisis in the country, Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and the party general secretaries have invited Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar for discussions. We will know the details once the meeting is over,” Patil said.

On the issues of cabinet reshuffle and leadership change, Patil maintained that such decisions rested entirely with the party high command.

“In the Congress party, the high command is supreme, and its decision is final. Whatever decision the leadership takes, we will abide by it,” he said.

Responding to questions about Siddaramaiah travelling to Delhi along with his close associates, Patil said there was nothing unusual about meeting the party’s national leadership.

When asked whether Shivakumar would accompany Siddaramaiah during the meeting with the high command, Patil said he was unaware of the details.

Reacting to a question about being considered part of Siddaramaiah’s “kitchen cabinet”, Patil dismissed the suggestion, saying all ministers were equal and there was no distinction among them.

“I cannot speak about what is in Rahul Gandhi’s mind,” he reiterated.

--IANS

mka/dpb