February 16, 2026

Patralekha says 'World doesn't see the hard work' amidst buzz around Rajkummar Rao's altered look

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao recently garnered a lot of attention for his altered appearance, having gained weight and changed his hairstyle.

On Monday, through his latest social media post, Rajkummar cleared the air, saying that his changed look was for his forthcoming biopic on the celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

Rajkummar shared that in order to look the part, he gained around 9 to 10 kilograms and also made his hair look thinner.

"For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs and I was eating 2 pizzas and lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully when you will see the film which will be releasing soon you will be able to see all that hardwork in the film," he further went on to write," he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Now, Rajkummar's better half, actress Patralekha has penned an appreciation post for her husband on her Insta Stories saying that people fail to see the hard work that goes behind bringing a character to life.

She said that Rajkummar gives his all to every role he takes on.

"So proud of you, @rajkummar_rao. You give it your all for every film project you take on. The world doesn't see the process and hard work that an actor puts into developing a character. The end result always looks easy. Behind all the fame and glamour that meets the eye, and actor's life is filled with blood, sweat, tears, and the sacrifice of personal life," Patralekha.

Meanwhile, towards the end of the post, Rajkummar had further informed that now he is working on shedding all those extra kilos as he will soon be starting work on his next biopic based on the life of the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Sourav Ganguly.

"And now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you, entertain you through my work. Much Love", he added.

