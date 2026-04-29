Patience and restraint should not be taken as weakness or retreat: Afghan minister warns Pakistan

Kabul, April 29 (IANS) Taliban's Minister of Higher Education, Nida Mohammad Nadeem, has said that Afghanistan's patience and restraint against repeated Pakistani attacks does not showcase weakness or retreat. He emphasised that Kabul will respond to Islamabad at an "appropriate time" and under "appropriate circumstances", local media reported on Wednesday.

Nadeem stated that Afghanistan's resolve and courage will not be shaken after Pakistani attacks. He specifically mentioned the recent attack at Sayed Jamaluddin University in Kunar which he said will not stop scientific progress in the country, Afghanistan International reported.

Stressing that Taliban were raised in suffering and are no strangers to martyrdom, the minister asserted that the Afghans will defend their system with all their might. "Patience should not be interpreted as weakness and the movement is capable of responding forcefully when necessary," Afghanistan International reported.

At least seven people were killed and 75 others injured after Pakistani strikes hit parts of Afghanistan's Kunar province, including the provincial capital, Asadabad and Sarkano district, on Monday. Local sources said that the latest strikes hit several places, including residential areas and Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan University, where mortar rounds targetted the campus, causing damage and panic among students and employees.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul over the recent attacks carried out by the Pakistani forces on civilian targets in various Afghan provinces.

Kabul also handed a protest letter to the Pakistani diplomat over Islamabad targetting public facilities along the Durand Line, even the university in the centre of Kunar province.

The Ministry strongly condemned the violation of Afghanistan's airspace and the attacks against civilians.

It stated that the actions of Pakistani forces are a clear violation of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, contrary to international principles, and a provocative act.

“The Islamic Emirate categorically rejects allegations that the recent escalation started by the Afghan side, and underscores the imperative that the root causes of the situation must be investigated with due diligence,” the Afghan ministry said.

Calling on the Pakistani side to refrain from such actions, Afghanistan reiterated that it reserves a legitimate right to defend its soil and people. It also reminded Pakistan that the continuation of such "irresponsible actions" will have "undesirable consequences".

--IANS

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