200 passengers stuck in Mumbai Monorail being rescued: BMC

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) The commuters who were stuck inside the Mumbai Monorail near Mysore Colony station between Chembur and Bhakti Park on Tuesday, due to a power supply issue, are now being rescued by the Mumbai fire brigade.

Moreover, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer said that around 200 passengers are being rescued.

According to BMC, the monorail service between Chembur and Bhakti Park was halted due to a technical glitch around 6:15 p.m. Passengers on the monorail contacted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s helpline number 1916 for immediate assistance during this emergency situation. Taking prompt action, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations with the help of three snorkel (ladder) vehicles. Under the directives of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, the rescue operations have been expedited. The municipal medical team, along with ambulances, has reached the site. Nearby municipal hospitals have also been instructed to remain prepared. Four to five BEST buses have been deployed for passenger services,” said the BMC in a post on X.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X said, “Due to some technical reason, a monorail is stuck between Chembur and Bhakti Park. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the fire brigade, and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), all agencies, have reached the spot. The highest priority is being given to the safety of all passengers. Therefore, no one should worry or panic. All passengers will be safely evacuated. I request everyone to remain patient. I am in contact with the MMRDA Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner, the police, and all relevant agencies. An inquiry will also be conducted into why this incident occurred.”

Further, MMRDA also said that one Monorail train near Mysore Colony station has experienced a minor power supply issue. “Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly. For now, services between Wadala and Chembur are running smoothly on a single line. We sincerely thank you for your patience and assure you that your safety remains our top priority. Rest assured, normal services will be restored at the earliest,” it added.

--IANS

