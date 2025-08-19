August 19, 2025 11:26 PM हिंदी

200 passengers stuck in Mumbai Monorail being rescued: BMC

200 passengers stuck in Mumbai Monorail being rescued: BMC

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) The commuters who were stuck inside the Mumbai Monorail near Mysore Colony station between Chembur and Bhakti Park on Tuesday, due to a power supply issue, are now being rescued by the Mumbai fire brigade.

Moreover, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer said that around 200 passengers are being rescued.

According to BMC, the monorail service between Chembur and Bhakti Park was halted due to a technical glitch around 6:15 p.m. Passengers on the monorail contacted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s helpline number 1916 for immediate assistance during this emergency situation. Taking prompt action, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations with the help of three snorkel (ladder) vehicles. Under the directives of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, the rescue operations have been expedited. The municipal medical team, along with ambulances, has reached the site. Nearby municipal hospitals have also been instructed to remain prepared. Four to five BEST buses have been deployed for passenger services,” said the BMC in a post on X.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X said, “Due to some technical reason, a monorail is stuck between Chembur and Bhakti Park. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the fire brigade, and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), all agencies, have reached the spot. The highest priority is being given to the safety of all passengers. Therefore, no one should worry or panic. All passengers will be safely evacuated. I request everyone to remain patient. I am in contact with the MMRDA Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner, the police, and all relevant agencies. An inquiry will also be conducted into why this incident occurred.”

Further, MMRDA also said that one Monorail train near Mysore Colony station has experienced a minor power supply issue. “Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly. For now, services between Wadala and Chembur are running smoothly on a single line. We sincerely thank you for your patience and assure you that your safety remains our top priority. Rest assured, normal services will be restored at the earliest,” it added.

--IANS

sj/uk

LATEST NEWS

Ankita Lokhande grappled with fever, Mother Vandana Lokhande rushes to her rescue 

Ankita Lokhande grappled with fever, Mother Vandana Lokhande rushes to her rescue 

Hina Khan applauds the Mumbaikar spirit amidst rain: 'No matter what, this city just doesn’t stop'

Hina Khan applauds the Mumbaikar spirit amidst rain: 'No matter what, this city just doesn’t stop'

Peace, progress, and partnership: India, China chart forward-looking roadmap for bilateral ties

Peace, progress, and partnership: India, China chart forward-looking roadmap for bilateral ties

Tejashwi Yadav compares voter rights fight to freedom struggle; slams Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav compares voter rights fight to freedom struggle; slams Nitish Kumar

“They need us now more than ever: Sudhanshu Pandey’s heartfelt please to protect strays during rains

“They need us now more than ever: Sudhanshu Pandey’s heartfelt please to protect strays during rains

Somy Ali faces heat for supporting Aamir Khan's brother Faissal: 'I have the fortitude to say'

Somy Ali faces heat for supporting Aamir Khan's brother Faissal: 'I have the fortitude to say'

Operation Sindoor enters classrooms: NCERT rolls out special Modules for Classes 3 to 12

Operation Sindoor enters classrooms: NCERT rolls out special Modules for Classes 3 to 12

Akhilesh Yadav’s charge on voter deletions rebutted by UP district officials

Akhilesh Yadav’s charge on voter deletions rebutted by UP district officials

High Speed Rail next growth multiplier with potential Rs 12 lakh crore investment: Report

High Speed Rail next growth multiplier with potential Rs 12 lakh crore investment: Report

BJP's Amit Malviya slams CM Mamata after SC verdict in teachers recruitment scam

Amit Malviya slams Mamata Banerjee after SC verdict in teachers recruitment scam