Parvinn Dabass says reuniting with 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' cast felt like 'coming home'

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor Parvinn Dabass will be seen reprising his role as Chiraunji Lal Khosla in the highly-awaited sequel "Khosla Ka Ghosla! 2".

As the shoot for the drama is presently underway, Parvinn shared that stepping back into the world of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' felt both nostalgic and emotionally rewarding for him.

He said, “There’s a certain warmth and familiarity on set. Working with all the OGs again feels like coming home. The energy, the humor, and the camaraderie are exactly what made the first film so memorable.”

Recalling his first day on the set and meeting everyone again, Parvinn termed the experience as"surprisingly emotional".

"It didn’t feel like we were starting a new film; it felt like we were picking up a conversation that had paused 15 years ago. The moment we met, there was instant warmth lots of hugs, laughter, and shared memories from the original Khosla Ka Ghosla. Very quickly, the nervousness of “will it be the same?” disappeared. The energy on set was relaxed and familiar, almost like a family reunion rather than day one of a shoot," he added.

Parvinn also revealed that they did not over-discuss chemistry, letting things take their natural course.

He explained, "The characters are so deeply ingrained in us that slipping back into their rhythm felt natural. We spoke more about how the characters had aged, how time may have changed them, but not their core. The idea was not to force the old magic, but to let it surface organically. Our shared history, both on and off screen, did most of the work for us. Once the cameras rolled, the banter, timing, and silences just fell into place."

Reflecting on the challenges of shooting in the chilling winter of Delhi, Parvinn went on to share, "The cold definitely makes the days tougher, early mornings, numb fingers, but it also adds a certain authenticity to the setting. Delhi is such an integral character in the Khosla Ka Ghosla universe, and being there, even in the biting cold, made it feel right. Between takes, there was a lot of hot chai, warm conversations, and shared laughter, which honestly made the cold more bearable and the experience even more me".

--IANS

pm/