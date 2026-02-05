February 05, 2026 9:42 AM हिंदी

Parul Gulati: Have been a huge admirer of Bejoy Nambiar’s films

Parul Gulati: Have been a huge admirer of Bejoy Nambiar’s films

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Parul Gulati, who will soon be seen in “Tu Yaa Main”, has opened up about her experience of collaborating with acclaimed filmmaker Bijoy Nambiar. She called it one of the most enriching phases of her career.

Speaking about the film, Parul said, “Working with Bijoy sir has honestly been one of the best experiences of my career. I have always been a huge admirer of his films, his storytelling, the intensity he brings to characters, and the way he creates atmospheres that stay with you long after the film ends.”

“To be directed by someone whose work you’ve admired for years is incredibly special, and Tu Yaa Main gave me that opportunity,” she added.

The actress further stated: “Sharing screen space with talents like Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor made the journey even more exciting.”

Heaping praise on her co-stars, Parul said: “Adarsh is such a committed actor and brings so much honesty to every scene, while Shanaya has a wonderful freshness and dedication that really reflects on screen. Being surrounded by such passionate performers pushes you to do better every single day.”

For Parul, Tu Yaa Main holds special significance as it marks her second theatrical release after Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Reflecting on this milestone, she shared, “This is only my second theatrical film after Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, and I feel truly grateful and thrilled to be part of a project like this.”

“Opportunities like these don’t come easily, and I feel extremely lucky to be trusted with such a film at this stage of my journey. Tu Yaa Main challenged me as an actor and allowed me to explore new emotional spaces, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to do this with.”

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited.

Rooted in today’s creator-driven culture, the film offers a fresh, youthful take on love and survival, and is set for release on 13 February 2026.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Sensex, Nifty open lower over weakness in metal stocks

Sensex, Nifty open lower over weakness in metal stocks

Parul Gulati: Have been a huge admirer of Bejoy Nambiar’s films

Parul Gulati: Have been a huge admirer of Bejoy Nambiar’s films

India’s expenditure mix oriented towards capital-led growth: Report

India’s expenditure mix oriented towards capital-led growth: Report

City beat Newcastle to reach Carabao Cup final

Man City beat Newcastle to reach Carabao Cup final

Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred thanks ‘brother’ Salman Khan for welcoming him as family

Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred thanks ‘brother’ Salman Khan for welcoming him as family

Nothing new, India is free, says Moscow after Trump claims New Delhi will stop Russian oil purchases

Nothing new, India is free, says Moscow after Trump claims New Delhi will stop Russian oil purchases

Saiee M Manjrekar: ‘The India House’ is rooted in distinct historical backdrop, adds layers to performance

Saiee M Manjrekar: ‘The India House’ is rooted in distinct historical backdrop, adds layers to performance

Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha pens ‘thank you’ note for mom Mira

Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha pens ‘thank you’ note for mom Mira

US builds global bloc on strategic minerals

US builds global bloc on strategic minerals

Janki Bodiwala on working with ‘idol’ Rani Mukerji: An actor’s dream

Janki Bodiwala on working with ‘idol’ Rani Mukerji: An actor’s dream