Parthiv Gohil on ‘Shubhchintak’: We’re telling stories that truly matter

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Parthiv Gohil, who is gearing up for the release of his latest production, Shubhchintak, reflects his enduring commitment to storytelling that entertains while resonating deeply with audiences.

Shubhchintak, which is made under the banner of Soul Sutra, is a fast paced thriller comedy – an edge of the seat, complete family entertainer packed with suspense, sharp humour, and emotional twists.

For Parthiv, every cinematic venture is a continuation of his artistic evolution.

“With every project, we’re telling stories that truly matter, stories that stay with people. That’s the vision we have for Soul Sutra, and Shubhchintak is a beautiful step in that direction,” he shared.

Directed by Nisarg Vaidya, the film captures the chaos and charm of real-life dilemmas, making it both highly relatable and deeply engaging.

Produced by Soul Sutra, co-founded by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh. Previous productions from the banner include the heartwarming family drama Golkeri, Dear Father starring Paresh Rawal, and Kutch Express, which marked Ratna Pathak Shah’s Gujarati film debut.

National Award-winning actress Manasi Parekh also stars in the upcoming Gujarati dark comedy thriller Shubhchintak.

Reflecting on her latest role in ‘Shubhchintak’, Manasi had earlier discussed the diversity of characters she has portrayed over the years.

“In Kutch Express, I played a very docile wife. In Jhamkudi, I was a witch haunting a village. In Dear Father, I portrayed a stubborn daughter-in-law who refuses to listen to her father-in-law’s perspective,” she said.

Adding on to it, she says, “However, my character in Shubhchintak is something entirely different. I play a girl who honey-traps a rich boy to avenge her brother’s death. Every role I take on is different, and this one is something I’ve never done before.”

“Presenting new challenges for me as a performer. Meghna’s character has truly been an amazing role to play, and I’m so grateful for this opportunity.”

