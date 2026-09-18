September 18, 2026 4:43 PM हिंदी

Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ gang reunite for Ganesh Chaturthi

Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ gang reunite for Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Television popular reel couple Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes reunited with their former Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-stars as they came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Parth shared a lively reel on his social media account featuring the members of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 gang.

The video shows the actors and their friends posing together indoors and dancing to the festive mood, with everyone raising their hands and cheering for Ganpati Bappa. The gathering also features Parth, Erica, Shubhaavi Choksey and Sahil Anand among the familiar faces from the show.

Erica also shared pictures from the reunion, captioning them, “Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 with the KZK gang... to be continued.”

Parth's post was captioned, “Ganpati Bappa Moryaaaaaaa !!!!! Kasautii Gang joining the trend #trendingreels #ganpatibappamorya #festivevibes”.

Talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, the reprised version of Ekta Kapoor's popular romantic drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The original show premiered in 2001 and ran until 2008, spanning nearly seven years and featuring Shweta Tiwari as Prerna and Cezanne Khan as Anurag Basu, with Urvashi Dholakia playing the iconic Komolika.

The reboot premiered on September 25, 2018, with Parth Samthaan stepping into the role of Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes playing Prerna Sharma. Hina Khan essayed the role of Komolika in the reboot, taking over the character originally played by Urvashi Dholakia.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 went off air in 2020, with its final episode airing on October 3. The show also featured actors including Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand and Shubhaavi Choksey.

For Parth, the actor was popular for his show, Yeh Yaariaan and later for playing Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He is currently seen as Mahid Niyazi in Seher Hone Ko Hai.

Erica, meanwhile, had shifted her base to Dubai in 2022, saying that privacy and personal space were important reasons behind the move. She continues to travel between Dubai and India for professional commitments.

–IANS

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