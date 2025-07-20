Parliament’s Monsoon Session begins on Monday, eight new bills to be introduced

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on Monday and continue until August 21, during which the Central government is scheduled to introduce eight new Bills.

The government's top agenda item is the Income-Tax Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament on February 13.

The bill, along with the amendments, has been adopted by the select committee of Parliament headed by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda. The bill will be sent for approval to the Union Cabinet, after which it is expected to be brought to Parliament for passage during this session.

Among the other bills listed for consideration is the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims to align the state GST law with the central legislation. A Bill for the extension of President’s rule in Manipur also forms part of the list, as Parliament’s approval is required every six months.

Another key bill is the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, which seeks to promote ease of doing business and improve regulatory compliance.

Apart from the eight news bills that will be introduced, another seven pending bills that were introduced earlier will also be taken up for discussion in this session.

The exhaustive list of Bills to be introduced in the Monsoon Session is as follows:

*The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024

*The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill

*The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024

*Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024

*The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024

*The Indian Ports Bill, 2025

*The Income-tax Bill, 2025

*The Manipur Goods and Services Tax. (Amendment) Bill, 2025- To replace an Ordinance

*The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025

*The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025

*The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

*The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics. (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025

*The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025

*The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025

*The National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill, 2025

--IANS

sps/dpb