Paris Hilton wishes her 'best friend, forever person’ Nicky Hilton on birthday

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Reality TV star and socialite Paris Hilton penned a heartfelt birthday note for her sister Nicky Hilton, tagging her “my best friend” and “my forever person” while celebrating the bond they have shared through every chapter of their lives.

Paris took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself with her sister Nicky and said that she is proud of the woman, sister and mother she is.

Paris wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday to my sister, my best friend, my forever person @NickyHilton I feel so lucky to have gone through every chapter of life with you by my side No matter how much life changes, you’ve always been the one person who knows me better than anyone, makes me laugh the hardest and is always there when I need you.”

She went on to add: “I’m so proud of the woman, sister and mother you are, and so grateful our babies get to grow up together too So many of my favorite memories in the world are with you, and I can’t wait for all the ones still to come I love you more than words can say Happy Birthday.”

Paris first attracted tabloid attention in the late 1990s for her presence in New York City's social scene, ventured into fashion modeling in 2000.

The reality television series The Simple Life, in which she co-starred with her friend Nicole Richie, and a leaked 2003 sex tape with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon, later released as 1 Night in Paris, catapulted her to global fame.

Reality television series Paris Hilton's My New BFF, The World According to Paris, Hollywood Love Story, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love; the documentaries Paris, Not France, The American Meme and This Is Paris. Meanwhile, Nicky is married to James Rothschild, a grandson of Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild.

--IANS

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