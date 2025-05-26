Paris Hilton ‘spooked’ after son Phoenix told her he saw a ghost

Los Angeles, May 26 (IANS) Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton has said that she feels "spooked" after her two-year-old son Phoenix told her he saw a ghost in their house.

Hilton, who is mother to Phoenix, two, and daughter London, one, with husband Carter Reum, shared a video, which shows the toddler pointing out a "ghost" to her and she's asked other mothers to get in touch and tell her whether they have ever experienced anything like it, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She wrote: "Well, I’m spooked ... To all my #SlivingMoms, has this happened with your little ones? Would love to know … for research purposes.”

The video is captioned: "Phoenix saw a ghost in our house" and it shows the little boy pointing and telling his mom: "There’s a ghost in there ... There’s a ghost in there and there."

Hilton is off-camera asking him: "Where’s the ghost?" and Phoenix replies: "Ghost this ..." before pointing towards a door and saying: "Ghost!"

She added in a note on the video: "So cute, yet so scary I can't".

She continued to ask her son about what he had seen and he said: Mama’s room," and she said: "What’s in Mama’s room?"

Phoenix went on to say: "Ghost indoor ... Ghost in… store. Ghost in this door!"

The video ended with the words: "Okay, need to move now."

Hilton previously opened up about her own brush with the paranormal in an online interview with her friend Nicole Richie for British Vogue.

In the question and answer session, Richie asked Hilton: "Never have I ever had a paranormal experience" and Paris revealed she had a spooky encounter during a visit to her grandmother's house.

She said: "My grandma's old house. We're just like in the playroom, and a crown, like, started floating across the room … Because, supposedly, a girl who had lived there before, something happened in like the driveway, like a hundred years ago. And people would see her in the mirror, brushing her hair ... "

Richie said: "Sick! Oh my God!" and Paris concluded by adding: "So scary."

--IANS

dc/