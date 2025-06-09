Norway backs India's stand on Jammu & Kashmir, looks forward to PM Modi visit

Monaco, June 8 (IANS) Norway's Minister of International Development, Asmund Grover Aukrust, at a meeting with India's Minister for Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh on board the historic ship "Statsraad Lehmkuhl" in Monaco, conveyed his country's solidarity with India, in the light of the happenings in Jammu & Kashmir in recent weeks.

Dr Jitendra Singh acknowledged Norway's support, in response to which Aukrust said that they eagerly looked forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norway.

From the Norwegian side, there has been a clear expression of support for India in the wake of recent developments. The Norway Minister conveyed that there is a strong public sentiment in Norway in favour of India, with many citizens expressing a desire to see Prime Minister Modi visit their country.

This gesture was seen as a mark of solidarity and growing mutual respect between the two nations. Dr Jitendra Singh acknowledged this goodwill and thanked the Norwegian leadership and people for their continued support for India’s cause on the global stage.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Quai Port Hercule in Monaco, Dr Jitendra Singh was warmly received by Director Trond Gabrielsen and Senior Adviser Eivind S. Homme from the Ocean Section of Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As he boarded the historic research vessel "Statsraad Lehmkuhl", he was welcomed by Aukrust, along with the ship’s captain, marking a cordial start to the bilateral engagement.

The bilateral engagement builds on the collaborative agreement on ocean management announced by the Prime Ministers of India and Norway in 2019. Since then, both nations have been actively working together on marine spatial planning as a key pillar of the Blue Economy. In the current meeting, the Ministers discussed avenues to further deepen this cooperation, including efforts to share their collective experience and expertise in ocean management with other countries, particularly island nations that are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate patterns.

During the interaction, both Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in ocean governance and marine spatial planning, a crucial component of the global strategy for sustainable use of ocean resources. The discussion also touched upon enhancing collaboration in Arctic research, polar science missions, and the exchange of best practices on coastal resilience and maritime data sharing.

Speaking onboard the century-old sailing ship, which has become a symbol of ocean education and sustainability under the "One Ocean Expedition", Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised India’s resolve to leverage science and technology in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to life below water. He also reiterated India’s willingness to work closely with Norway and other like-minded countries in building climate-resilient blue economies.

Aukrust expressed appreciation for India’s proactive role in regional and global marine conservation efforts and welcomed deeper collaboration in research and innovation, including the use of digital tools for marine planning and monitoring.

The bilateral meeting served as a prelude to the larger MSP side event, where both leaders are expected to join other global stakeholders in sharing their national experiences and commitments to marine spatial planning. As nations increasingly turn to ocean-based solutions for sustainable growth, the India-Norway engagement signals a mutual recognition of science diplomacy as a vital bridge between environmental stewardship and development imperatives.

--IANS

sps/vd