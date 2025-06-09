June 09, 2025 12:33 AM हिंदी

Nikita Luther calls her journey with The Traitors 'surreal'

Nikita Luther calls her journey with The Traitors 'surreal'

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Professional poker player Nikita Luther has been roped in as one of the contestants on Karan Johar's reality show, 'The Traitors'.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Nikita termed her experience in the show as "surreal".

Sharing her strategy for the show, Nikita told IANS, "Honestly, I could never have imagined I’d be given such a platform. In the world of showbiz, where everyone arrives with drama, I used strategy to show that I’m a different kind of contestant. It’s been a surreal journey, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity."

When asked which she enjoyed more—the cards or the contestants, Nikita picked the contestants saying, "In cards, it’s simple—you bluff, and you either win or lose. But here, the bluffing isn’t with chips, it’s with words. You have to look people in the eye, bluff, and then have breakfast with them the next morning. That made it much more intense."

Nikita further revealed if she formed any long term association during the show. She said, "I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but yes, in the beginning, many people stayed away from me. Some found me dangerous because I came from a strategic, business-like mindset. Others thought I didn’t belong. I had to work really hard to fit in and be understood."

Spilling the beans on if "The Traitors" is scripted, she stated, "Traitors was absolutely not scripted. It was a very unique experience. First, it was a captive reality show. We had no phones for two weeks. We weren’t allowed to leave or check our phones at night—everything was monitored. Second, unlike toxic reality shows filled with abuse and fights, Traitors focused on intelligence, strategy, and social interaction. It was truly a social experiment."

Nikita will be competing against Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Raj Kundra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chabbra, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed on the show.

