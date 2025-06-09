Odisha govt planning to ban selling of meat, alcohol around Puri Jagannath Temple

Bhubaneswar, June 8 (IANS) The Odisha government is mulling to soon impose a ban on selling non-vegetarian food items and alcohol around 2 km radius of the Jagannath Temple at Puri and along the Bada Danda (grand road), the bustling main street of the sacred coastal city.

Speaking to the mediapersons here, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday revealed that no alcohol shop or bar and the selling of non-veg food items will be allowed around 2-km radius of the temple.

He also revealed that the government has started efforts to ensure the buildings facing Bada Danda (Grand Road) have a uniform architectural style featuring common height and aesthetic.

"We want to develop Puri as a pilgrim city for that we have started the process to gradually develop and ensure all the buildings located along the Bada Danda have uniform height and uniform front elevation to give a common look. We aim to transform Puri into a dedicated pilgrim city, and as part of this vision, we have initiated the process to gradually develop and standardise all buildings along Bada Danda to ensure they have a uniform height and consistent front elevation, for uniformity in appearance.

"Similarly, we today took another decision that no alcohol shop and bar will not be allowed around two-kilometre radius of the Jagannath temple as well as on the Bada Danda. The selling of non-veg items will not be allowed in these areas as well," the Minister said.

He said that the sacred city of Puri will have a new and holistic look if the government gets success in implementing its plan. Preparations are in full swing in the sacred town of Puri for the Rath Yatra festival which is going to start from June 27.

The locals in Puri have welcomed the announcement by the state Law Minister as it has been a long-standing demand.

Meanwhile, the Puri Police have made adequate security arrangements for the upcoming Snana Yatra or bathing ritual of the holy triad, Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in Puri, going to be held on June 11.

Lakhs of devotees are expected to have the darshan of the deities on the occasion of Snana Yatra.

--IANS

gyan/pgh