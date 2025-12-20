Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha host Harmanpreet Kaur; say 'Keep the Tricolor flying high'

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha hosted Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, at their residence.

Delighted to have Harmanpreet at their place, Parineeti uploaded a pic of her and Raghav posing with the cricketer on the Stories section of her Instagram.

Praising Harmanpreet for her simplicity and humility, Parineeti wrote, "Pleasure having you over at our place, champion @imharmanpreet_kaur (white heart emojis) Your achievements, simplicity and humility inspire millions. Keep the Tricolor flying high! (sic)"

Another post had a picture of Harmanpreet sitting with Parineeti and Raghav in their living room.

Following the historic win of the Indian Women’s Cricket team in the World Cup, Harmanpreet graced the hot seat on the gaming reality show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

During the conversation with host Amitabh Bachchan, the cricketer remembered how her father had once stitched a special T-shirt for her with the words ‘Good Batting’ written on it.

This prompted Harmanpreet to share the emotional story behind that cherished memory.

“The day I was born, my father was at his office, and the family sent him a message that my mother had been taken to the hospital. When I first wore those clothes, no one noticed. But after I played for India, a few years later, when we were shifting houses, my mother found them and said, ‘Let me show you the clothes you wore on your first day.’ I saw a shirt with ‘Good Batting’ written on it," she shared.

Big B also asked Harmanpreet what inspired her to take up cricket. Replying to him, she shared, “One day, my school principal saw me playing. He told me that the school had many sports but no cricket team. If you join, I will create a team, because I have girls who play other sports.’ So I joined the school, he formed the team for me, and that’s how I got my chance to play in the girls’ cricket team.”

