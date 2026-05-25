Ashutosh Rana pens heartfelt note for wife Renuka Shahane on 25th anniversary, couple exchange garlands

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor Ashutosh Rana penned a deeply emotional and heartfelt note for wife and actress Renuka Shahane as the couple celebrated 25 years of marriage onnthe 25th of May.

Marking their silver jubilee anniversary, the actor, known for his supreme command over the Hindi language and literature, penned a heartfelt note in Hindi.

The note further translated into English, reads, “Time filled with joy passes so quickly that one does not even realise when it went by. It feels as though it was just yesterday, and now, while watching, 25 years of marriage with my beloved Renuka ji have been completed.”

He further added, “Based on my experience of spending 25 years with respected Renuka ji, I can say that marriage does not change one another’s personalities, rather it helps expand and refine them. For a happy married life, it is not just love between husband and wife that is important, but also mutual respect. Marriage is a divine bond that helps both individuals grow and evolve together.”

He further wrote, “It teaches a man and a woman that ‘half the world is yours and the other half too can become yours if you learn how to embrace togetherness.”

Ashutosh Rana further wrote, “Just like the place where two rivers meet is considered sacred, similarly, in our way of life, marriage too becomes a sacred union. After marriage, two different consciousnesses become companions forever and slowly transform from duality into oneness.”

He added, “The blessings of revered Guru Dadaji, parents, family members and loving friends are the foundation of our lives. I am filled with gratitude towards the divine for giving me and my beloved Renuka ji the opportunity to become companions, followers and fellow travellers in each other’s life journey.”

The post shared by the doting husband featured pictures and videos from their 25th anniversary celebrations. In one of the videos, Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane were seen lovingly seen exchanging flower garlands, surrounded by close friends and family members. Another picture showed the couple performing rituals and lighting diyas during a puja ceremony.

The celebration also included a cake-cutting moment where the couple exchanged garlands amidst cheers from loved ones.

For the uninitiated, Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane got married in 2001 after dating for a few years. The couple has two sons, Shauryaman and Satyendra.

Talking about Renuka Shahane, the actress remains one of television and cinema’s most loved faces. She became a household name with the iconic television show ‘Circus’, starring Shah Rukh Khan followed by the show Surbhi.

She later won hearts as Salman Khan’s caring sister-in-law Pooja Choudhary in the blockbuster movie ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ She has also been part of films like ‘Mausam’, ‘Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa’, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and several Marathi projects. Apart from acting, she has also directed films and remained active across television, films and OTT platforms.

Talking about Ashutosh Rana, the actor continues to be celebrated for his powerful performances in Indian cinema.

He has delivered memorable roles across genres, but till date he is still instantly remembered for his terrifying portrayal of Lajja Shankar Pandey in the 1999 psychological thriller ‘Sangharsh’.

Over the years, he has appeared in acclaimed films like ‘Dushman’, ‘Raaz’, ‘LOC Kargil’, ‘War’ ‘Pathaan’, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Sonchiriya’ and many more.

–IANS

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