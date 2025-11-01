Paresh Rawal reveals why he said ‘Yes’ to ‘The Taj Story’

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has revealed what drew him to his recently released film ‘The Taj Story’.

‘The Taj Story’ presents an alternate viewpoint to history, and aims to challenge the popular narrative of Taj Mahal being the symbol of love. The film paints the historical monument as a Hindu architecture, and at the centre of it, is Paresh Rawal’s character of Vishnu Das.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotional run of the film, and said that the film being backed by “detailed research” was the prime reason for him to give his nod to the project.

He told IANS, “There was a lot of detailed research in this film. There was no hanky-panky thing. There was no lie. The way our old historians have presented the twisted history, there was an effort to improve it. If you teach history well, it will be beneficial to the coming generation”.

He further mentioned, “It will be beneficial to the psyche of the country. All these things were there, so I thought I should do this film. Because I was so sure that the research done in this film is authentic and proper. That's why I walked into it”.

In the film, Paresh Rawal essays the role of Vishnu Das, a tour-guide at the Taj Mahal who becomes obsessed with uncovering its “real” story. The film pivots on a courtroom-drama format: Vishnu Das files a case to challenge existing narratives about the Taj Mahal’s origin.

Earlier, amid claims that the film deals with sensitive themes, the actor had clarified that the project does not touch upon any religious matters and urged audiences to wait before forming opinions.

Taking to his X, formerly Twitter handle, Paresh issued a statement that read, “Disclaimer – The makers of the film The Taj Story clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion. Thank You”.

