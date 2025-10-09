Paresh Rawal questions history, faith, and freedom in ‘The Taj Story’ teaser

October 09, 2025 1:12 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film “The Taj Story” have released the much-anticipated teaser, featuring Paresh Rawal.

The captivating teaser showcases the actor in a powerful role that challenges conventional notions of history, faith, and freedom. On Thursday, the makers took to their Instagram handle to share the teaser and wrote, “Every empire has a secret chamber. This October, the lock is about to break on the Taj Mahal’s biggest mystery. Dare to look inside? #TheTajStoryTeaser Out Now! #TheTajStory In Cinemas On 31st Oct! Starring: Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amrutha Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh & Namit Das. Producer: CA Suresh Jha Writer-Director: Tushar Amrish Goel Creative Producer: Vikas Radhesham.”

The teaser begins with a striking scene showing Paresh Rawal sitting opposite the iconic Taj Mahal, his presence as powerful and commanding as the monument itself. The actor is heard saying, “Taj Mahal is one of the greatest monuments of the world. For some, it is a tomb… and for some, it is a temple.” His dialogue resonates with depth and nuance, offering a glimpse into the film’s complex exploration of history, faith, and perspective.

It goes without saying that the intriguing teaser sets the stage for a story that challenges, reinterprets, and reimagines one of the world’s most iconic symbols of love and legacy.

Written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, “The Taj Story” features Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das. The film is being presented as a powerful social drama that boldly tackles one of the most provocative questions of our era. “Even after 79 years of Independence, are we still slaves of intellectual terrorism?”

“The Taj Story” is slated to hit theatres on 31st October 2025.

Besides this, Paresh Rawal also has Akshay Kumar’s forthcoming flick “Haiwaan” in the pipeline. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Govardhan Asrani.

--IANS

ps/

