'Param Sundari' trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra shine in an intercultural romantic comedy

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) The makers of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's cross-cultural romantic comedy, "Param Sundari," have released the trailer of the drama.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of Kerala, the preview goes to show us the uniqueness of the two cultures amidst monsoon-drenched roads, backwater bike rides, and centuries-old churches.

The "Param Sundari" trailer hints at a fun romantic comedy of a Delhi boy, played by Sidharth, falling for a Kerala girl, played by Janhvi. Coming from two completely contrasting worlds, their culture clash leads to some fun moments. However, the trailer also goes to show us some basic contrast in their life philosophies.

Dropping the trailer of the much-awaited drama, the makers Maddock Films wrote: "Dilli ka munda Param is bringing full-on Punjabiyon ka swag aur siyappa to Sundari’s God’s Own Country! The biggest love story of the year — #ParamSundari...Presented by Dinesh Vijan, directed by Tushar Jalota, in cinemas 29th August. #ParamSundariTrailer Out Now!"

Reacting to the trailer, one of the netizens wrote, “It looks like a fun entertainer, smiling throughout the trailer. Can’t wait to watch it on the big screen.”

Another one penned, "Janhvi’s dialogue at the end was too funny... such a fun romantic movie after a long time. Old Bollywood is back!"

The third comment read, "The chemistry of Sid n Janhvi is beautiful Param Sundari suits so well on both of them."

One of the users also shared, "The trailer looks fresh, and promising the visuals are stunning, and Jhanvi looks good on screen, quite excited for the movie."

Along with Janhvi and Sidharth, "Param Sundari" also features Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma in supporting roles.

The technical cast of the film includes Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran as the cinematographer, Manish Pradhan as the editor, and Sachin–Jigar as the music composer.

Made under the direction of Tushar Jalota, "Param Sundari" is expected to get a theatrical release on August 29.

