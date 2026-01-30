Paralympic stars Harvinder, Sheetal and others in action at Para National Archery Championship in Patiala

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Paris Paralympics 2024 champion Harvinder Singh and bronze medallist Sheetal are among the star para archers competing at the Para National Archery Championship 2026, which began at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, a wing of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), here on Thursday.

The national competition, which is being organised by the Punjab Archery Association, is running from January 30 to February 2.

Over 190 para-archers from more than 20 states across the country are participating in the championship, which features several distinguished athletes, including Padma Shri awardee Harvinder, Arjuna Award winner Rakesh Kumar, and Arjuna Awardee and Paralympic bronze medallist Sheetal, along with other international players.

During the championship, a special classification drive is also being conducted for emerging para-archers, providing new players an opportunity to reach national and international platforms. Additionally, blind archery has been included for the first time at the National Championship level, which is being considered a significant milestone for para archery.

"This National Championship is a major platform for para archers from across India. Along with experienced international players, young athletes are also competing here. Players like Harvinder Singh, Sheetal Devi, and Rakesh Kumar have inspired the nation by winning medals for the country.

"Such events help us identify and develop future national and international athletes. This is the second time the championship is being held in Patiala, and we thank the Punjab Archery Association and the NIS administration for organising it," national para archery coach Abhilasha Chaudhary told IANS.

Padmi Shri awardee and Paralympic champion Harvinder said to IANS, "The tournament reflects the continuously growing participation in the sport. When I first competed in the Para Nationals in 2016, the number of players was very low, but today a large number of young and experienced athletes are coming from across the country. Media coverage will help increase awareness, and more and more para-athletes will be able to take up this sport and build their future.”

Paralympic bronze medallist Sheetal, who practises at Punjabi University in Patiala, added, "It feels really good to see so many new young athletes participating in the National Championship here. Both the weather and the atmosphere are excellent. I feel proud to be part of this championship at NIS Patiala.”

