'The Paradise' director Srikanth Odela tells Nani: Each time I broke you, you built me!

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Srikanth Odela, who is directing the Nani-starrer 'The Paradise', has penned an emotional post of gratitude to his film's lead actor Nani on the occasion of the latter's birthday.

Taking to his X timeline to pen the post of gratitude, Srikanth Odela said, "Nuvvu "Ni istam Srikanth" ani anna prathisari I hear "I trust you Srikanth" (Every time you say, 'It is your wish Srikanth', I hear 'I trust you Srikanth'). And that trust scares me, every single second to give my blood and soul to 'The Paradise'."

The director then went on to admit, "I broke your every rule of cinema. I broke your working days pattern. I broke your release date streak. I broke your working style. I almost broke every rule of you 'making of cinema'. Each time I broke you, you built me anna. You built me in a way that everything I have today is because of you. Nuv namminatha nannu evaru nammaledu anna (Nobody else has trusted me to the level you have trusted me)."

Odela then went on to list how Nani had gone on to extend his co-operation for the film. He wrote, "I asked you to wear braids... you said "ok ra ni istam" (Ok. It is your wish). I asked you to wear a slur as a tattoo on your hand...you said "ok ra ni istam" (Ok. It is your wish). I torture you everyday with countless retakes... you simply say - "ok ra ni istam" (Ok. It is your wish). I never said this to you directly but now I should confess anna. I spend every second of my life by constantly chasing the answer to why you always say "Ni istam Srikanth" (It is your wish). And maybe, subconscious(ly), I will find my own answer with THE PARADISE."

"Nannu nammina na Dharani ki, Nannu malli nammuthunna na Jadal ki... (For the Dharani who trusted me and to the Jadal who trusts me...) Happy Birthday Nani Anna . Indebted for life time," he wrote.

For the unaware, the film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons.

Srikanth Odela made his directorial debut with 'Dasara', which featured Nani in the lead. The film garnered critical acclaim and became a box office success, crossing the ₹100 crore mark. Now, Odela and Nani have teamed up again for 'The Paradise'.

Well known Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal too is a part of 'The Paradise'. It may be recalled that the makers of the film had welcomed actor Raghav Juyal on board the film's unit last year. Also, actor Raghav Juyal, who is basking in the success of of 'Bads of Bollywood', has already announced that he will be changing his look for the film.

The film is to release on August 21 this year in eight languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

