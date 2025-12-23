Papon to ring in New Year with family: Grateful for all the love my music received in 2025

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Playback singer Papon is set to welcome the New Year on a relaxed note with his family after a year packed with live concerts, film promotions, and multiple musical projects.

He is choosing to pause, reflect, and recharge after an eventful year on the road. 2025 proved to be a rewarding phase for Papon, with his releases and songs receiving overwhelming love from audiences across platforms.

Sharing his thoughts on his New Year plans, Papon told IANS, “After a very hectic year filled with live shows, movie promotions, and continuous work on different projects, I felt it was important to spend some quiet, meaningful time with my family. I’ll be celebrating New Year with them. I’m extremely thankful to 2025 for all the love my music has received, it’s been truly humbling”.

He further mentioned, “I’m very excited about what lies ahead and am keenly looking forward to 2026. Looking forward to beginning the new year and a fresh chapter in my musical journey with the release of my two original ghazal EPs”.

From sold-out live shows to strong listener engagement, the year reaffirmed his deep connection with music lovers and strengthened his journey as an independent and film musician alike.

As he steps into the New Year with gratitude and renewed energy, Papon remains focused on expanding his musical canvas, promising audiences more soulful and heartfelt creations in the months to come.

Earlier, Papon chose to spend his 50th birthday this year entirely absorbed in his music rather than taking time off. He said he doesn’t feel the need for a break when he can mark the day doing what he loves.

Speaking about working through his birthday, Papon earlier said, “Music has always been my biggest celebration. I don’t feel the need to take a break on my birthday when I get to spend the day doing what I love.”

Fresh off the success of his Sham-E-Mehfil 2025 tour, Papon is currently completing his album.

--IANS

aa/