Papon revisits fondest Republic Day memories from childhood

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Playback singer Papon, who is known for ‘Bulleya’, ‘Jiyein Kyun’, ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ and others, is revisiting his childhood memories of Republic Day.

The singer has shared that his mornings were spent watching the Republic Day on TV, and being mesmerised by the sheer artistic grandeur and the sense of pride.

He told IANS, “As a child, I used to watch the Republic Day parade on TV, the grandeur of the march, the stirring bands, the music, and the vibrant tableaux that beautifully showcased India’s culture, progress, and unity. I was always in awe of the women soldiers’ contingent, marching with strength, grace, and unwavering pride, redefining courage and leadership”.

He further mentioned, “The spectacular air show soaring across the sky added to the magic, filling hearts with pride and excitement. Those mornings were truly special. This year, I’ll be watching the parade with my kids, and it feels wonderfully nostalgic. Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day! May we continue to honour our Constitution and celebrate the spirit, strength, and pride of India together”.

Earlier, Papon rang in the New Year on a relaxed note with his family after a year packed with live concerts, film promotions, and multiple musical projects.

He chose to pause, reflect, and recharge after an eventful year on the road. 2025 proved to be a rewarding phase for Papon, with his releases and songs receiving overwhelming love from audiences across platforms.

From sold-out live shows to strong listener engagement, the year reaffirmed his deep connection with music lovers and strengthened his journey as an independent and film musician alike.

As he stepped into the New Year with gratitude and renewed energy, Papon remains focused on expanding his musical canvas, promising audiences more soulful and heartfelt creations.

