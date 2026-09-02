Papon on new song 'Apni Uljhan’: Sometimes healing can look like change to the people who knew you before

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Papon has released his latest track titled “Apni Uljhan”, a song that explores the complexities of love, separation and the journey of finding oneself after a relationship comes to an end. The Singer-composer explained the essence of the track and said that sometimes healing can look like change to the people who knew you before.

Talking about the song, Papon said in a statement: “I really connected with the emotion behind Apni Uljhan’s lyrics because it speaks about that phase in life when you are trying to come out of your own confusion and learning to hold yourself together, and it’s one of my favourite tracks from Sar e Shaam album.”

Penned by lyricist Vaibhav Modi, Apni Uljhan delves into the perspective of someone who is gradually emerging from their emotional conflicts and learning to find balance within themselves.

At its heart, the song captures a familiar yet unspoken feeling, when the process of healing and moving forward is perceived by someone from the past as a change in personality, as per a statement.

“This Ghazal has more traditional approach in melody and minimal arrangement. Sometimes healing can look like change to the people who knew you before, and I think the song captures that emotion very honestly,” Papon added.

The track explores the space between letting go and still being emotionally affected by a relationship. Its poetry carries a sense of vulnerability, self-discovery and quiet resilience, making Apni Uljhan a relatable ode to anyone who has struggled to move on while finding their way back to themselves.

Papon started his journey in music in 1998 with the Assamese song "Nasaba Sokule" from the album Snigdha Junak. He released his first album, Junaki Raati in 2004.

Papon made his debut in Bollywood with the song "Om mantra" from the film Strings - bound by faith in 2006. In 2011, his song was "Jiyein Kyun" from the movie Dum Maro Dum which was his first big hit. In 2014, he sang "Lakeerein", which is a poem by Gulzar, for the film Kya Dilli Kya Lahore and "Sun RI Bavli" for Nagesh Kukunoor's film Lakshmi.

He sang "Moh moh ke dhage" for the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha and "Humnava" in Hamari Adhuri Kahani. In 2016, he sang "Bulleya" for the film Sultan.

--IANS

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