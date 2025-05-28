Pankit Thakker breaks silence after advertising company files complaint against him

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ actor Pankit Thakker has finally addressed the controversy surrounding a complaint filed against him by an advertising company.

A complaint has been lodged against Thakker, who is currently seen in the TV show ‘Saru,’ prompting the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) to issue a formal notice to him. The allegation concerns a recent advertising campaign featuring the actor, which some viewers claim to be misleading or deceptive. While the specifics of the complaint are still being clarified, reports indicate that the actor has been given a seven-day window to respond. Failure to address the notice within this timeframe could result in further consequences, potentially affecting his reputation and future endorsement opportunities.

Confirming the same, Pankit Thakker said, “I shot for the D247 gaming app ad film. Upon receiving a complaint from the Advertising Standards Council of India, I'm consulting my legal team and will fully cooperate with the process. I will do whatever is required to address the concerns regarding potential violations of laws in the advertisement.”

Professionally, Pankit Thakker has gained widespread recognition for his roles in popular television series including “Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii,” “Dill Mill Gayye,” “Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka,” “Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant,” “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha,” and “Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai,” among several others.

Thakker made his OTT debut with the film “Moh Maaya,” which was directed by Ankush Bhatt. Speaking about his maiden digital project, he had shared, “It's a challenging role, I'm enjoying the process of bringing this character to life. This is a lead role, and I see this film as an opportunity. I love exploring new characters and bringing their stories to life. I think it's all about understanding the character's motivations and backstory. I try to connect with their emotions and experiences and then bring that to life on screen. This helps me manage to fully inhabit my characters and make them unique and memorable.”

