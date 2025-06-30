Pankaj Tripathi & Aditi Rao Hydari say 'Pehle Aap' as they bring Lucknow's Tehzeeb alive with mangoes

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari are shooting for their next "Parivarik ManuRanjan" in Lucknow at the moment.

Beating the heat, Tripathi decided to treat the team with some yummy mangoes on the set. Keeping in tune with the city’s inimitable tehzeeb, he offered the plate of mangoes to Rao. After a few exchanges of "Pehle Aap" she finally picked two pieces. This is followed by all the others being offered the plate until it is completely empty.

However, Rao later arrived with some pieces of mangoes, cheering up Tripathi.

"Garmi ka mausam ho ya Lucknow ki tehzeeb… yahaan sab kuch meetha hai...Muskuraiye, aap Parivarik ManuRanjan ke parivaar ke saath Lucknow mein hain," the post was captioned.

Revealing what attracted him to the project, Tripathi shared, “There was something so charmingly simple and yet irresistibly funny about the script that I couldn’t say no. It’s the kind of story that sneaks up on you with its warmth. This is my first time working with Aditi, and I’ve always admired her craft towards acting. Also excited to creatively partner with Varun Sharma and Ali Abbas Zafar and Producers Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra who are backing a story like this."

Talking about her role, Rao said, “When I read the script, I smiled through it. For me it’s rare to come across a story in this universe. The situational comedy, the twists and the unexpected turns and more importantly the warmth and simplicity that is the heart of the story. Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat. He is a master of this genre, and for me this is going to be a big learning experience and a joy.”

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, along with Himanshu Mehra, “Parivarik ManuRanjan” is being made under the direction of Varun V. Sharma.

Set in the backdrop of Lucknow, the story of the drama has been written by Brijendra Kala in collaboration with Varun Sharma.

"Parivarik ManuRanjan" marks the first on-screen collaboration of Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari.

