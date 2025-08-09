Pamela Anderson: I look in the mirror like I do on social media

Los Angeles, Aug 9 (IANS) Hollywood star Pamela Anderson says she has "cracked the code" for living with social media without getting "depressed".

The 57-year-old actress fears many people get stressed out by platforms such as Instagram because they have the ability to create the perfect version of themselves through editing. However, Pamela is adamant she looks exactly the same as her pictures in real life.

She told Glamour magazine: "We’re going through a time when people are taking a lot of pictures of themselves, there’s a lot of social media, but they don’t really look like their social media.

"I’ve cracked the code: I actually look in the mirror like I do on social media. Then you don’t have to get so depressed. Or (if) I see a bad picture of myself, I don’t fret over anything like that anymore," she said.

She went on to add her new state of mind is linked to her decision to scale back her use of make-up, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

""Maybe it’s accentuated or maybe it’s not relatable because I’ve been in this business, but I think people can relate a little bit. They’re always doing selfies and putting them on their [feeds], and then they’re like: 'Oh, I don’t look like that', or 'I look bad right now', when really you just look like you!”

"I didn’t plan on not wearing make-up as a political statement, but I’m glad it’s resonating. I really just did it for me so I could - I had to - get off the crazy train."

The actress had previously described her decision to ditch make-up as a "social experiment.

She told Times Radio: “I've always known that beauty does come from within, and that physical beauty is perishable. As much as my mom wants me to go out with an eye on, I'm experimenting. This is a social experiment. I'm doing what I think is right right now."

She continued, “I'm not against make-up. I just feel like this is a chapter for me that I'm trying to figure out who I am."

Anderson first stepped out bare-faced in 2023 during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week for the Vivienne Westwood show.

--IANS

dc/