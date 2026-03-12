I always wanted to do a tough job; I started cricket for that: Bumrah

March 12, 2026 12:33 PM हिंदी

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah expressed his gratitude, stating that he always wanted to take on a challenging role, which led him to choose cricket. He stated that being able to make a difference brings him great joy and that there’s ‘no better feeling than that.’

Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief for Team India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final, where he picked up a four-wicket haul in his four-over spell to help his side defend their crown and clinch a second consecutive title. The fast-bowler concluded his campaign as the tournament’s joint-highest wicket-taker alongside his teammate Varun Chakaravarthy and was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics throughout the summit clash against New Zealand.

"I never want to hide behind; I want to be in the thick of things. I always wanted to do a tough job. I played cricket for that; I started cricket for that. When I am able to make a difference, that gives me so much of joy, no better feeling than that. I started my cricket here (Ahmedabad); I played all my cricket here. Came up the ranks through playing for Gujarat over here. Now playing the World Cup here and being the man of the match. Last time we just fell short, this time we went over it, really happy,” Bumrah said in a video shared by bcci.tv.

“My son came; he was there last time as well. This time, he was there, my mum came, really special. I don't know about full circles, but really really happy. Back-to-back World Cups never really happened. Really grateful. God is really kind, and I couldn't be more thankful,” he added, expressing gratitude.

The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to win the tournament on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This victory made India the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title and the first to win the tournament on home soil.

