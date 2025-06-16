Pallavi Joshi reflects on the challenges of playing 100-year-old character in ‘The Bengal Files’

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Pallavi Joshi is all set to take on one of the most challenging roles of her career in “The Bengal Files.”

In a powerful transformation, she steps into the shoes of Ma Bharati, a 100-year-old embodiment of the nation’s spirit. Opening up about the emotional and physical demands of the role, Joshi shared insights into the intense preparation, prosthetics, and passion that went into bringing the character to life.

In a statement, the actress-turned-producer shared, “This was one of the biggest challenges. It’s difficult to look so old. Most prosthetics made me look scary. And that was our biggest challenge. The idea was for her to look innocent and lovable. Ma Bharati needed to be warm and approachable.”

Pallavi Joshi added, “My only reference was my dadi. I remember her very old but very sweet at the same time. We worked on the look for almost 6 months. I gave up all skin care during this period to make my skin appear dry. Every day I sat down working on Ma Bharati’s character, her dementia, until it became a muscle memory. Our technical team also put their efforts into helping me to their fullest. And the end result is for all to see.”

"The Bengal Files" directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Joshi herself. In the upcoming film, Pallavi steps into the character of Ma Bharati, a symbol of warmth, purity, and the nation's unyielding spirit. Interestingly, in a landmark moment for Indian cinema, the National Award-winning actress is set to make history as the first female actor to portray a 100-year-old character on screen.

"The Bengal Files" which delves deep into the socio-political turmoil of Bengal, also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. The film presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha is a part of Vivek’s Files trilogy that includes ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Tashkent Files.’ The film is slated to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

