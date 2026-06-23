Pallavi Joshi recalls being left speechless after meeting Zeenat Aman on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress and producer Pallavi Joshi fondly recalled meeting veteran actress Zeenat Aman for the first time on the sets of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Don’.

The actress revealed that she was left completely speechless by the latter's striking personality and glamour.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Pallavi shared that she had first seen Zeenat during the shooting of the 1978 cult classic ‘Don’ at Mehboob Studios, where her elder brother Alankar Joshi was working on the film.

"I used to tag along to film shoots as a child. I must have been eight or nine years old then. I remember ‘Don’ was being shot at Mehboob Studios and my brother Alankar was a part of the film, so I would often accompany him," Pallavi said.

"The next thing I saw was Zeenat ji walking onto the set. My father introduced me to her as well, but once again, I was completely speechless," she said.

Explaining what made Zeenat stand out from the actresses of that era, Pallavi said, "Her personality was so different from any other heroine of that time. She looked unconventional, chose unconventional roles, and everything about her, from her hairstyle and makeup to her costumes, was unlike the typical heroine. Yet she was so glamorous."

"So glamorous that words simply escaped me. I just kept looking at her," she added.

Despite being one of the biggest stars of her generation, Pallavi said Zeenat was extremely warm, gracious and much approachable.

"She was absolutely gracious. If you went to her and asked for a picture, she would immediately say, 'Of course, please come.' She's been very, very nice, very gracious and a lovely person to work with," Pallavi recalled.

Interestingly, decades after their first meeting, Pallavi recently shared screen space with Zeenat Aman in the series ‘The Margao Files’, marking a full-circle moment in Pallavi's journey as a fan of the legendary actress.

–IANS

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