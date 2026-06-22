June 22, 2026 1:52 PM हिंदी

Pallavi Joshi on gender pay gap in 90s, says she earned half of Shekhar Suman's fee despite being highest paid actress

Pallavi Joshi on gender pay gap in 90s, says she earned half of Shekhar Suman's fee despite being highest paid actress

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Popular actress and producer Pallavi Joshi recalled facing pay disparity at the peak of her television career, in the 90s era of television.

She revealed that despite being the highest-paid actress of that era, she still earned only half of what her male counterpart, Shekhar Suman, was paid.

Recalling those days, Pallavi, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said, "I will tell you there was a time when there was a magazine cover page that had Shekhar Suman's and my photograph. I think because Shekhar Suman and I were the highest-paid actors of television back in those days."

She further pointed out the glaring disparity in remuneration between male and female actors back in that era.

"Shekhar Suman used to get twice the amount that I got. In spite of me being the highest-paid television actress, I was still paid half the price of what he was paid. That says it all," she added.

Talking about Pallavi Joshi, the actress was among the most prominent faces on Indian television and ruled the roost during the late 1980s and 1990s.

She won much acclaim for her performances in the 90s shows such as ‘Mriganayani, 'Talaash', 'Aarohan' and many more.

Known for taking on meaningful and strong content-driven roles, Joshi went on to establish herself as one of the most respected actresses on the small screen.

Talking about Shekhar Suman, the actor back in the 90s era, enjoyed immense popularity through television shows such as 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', 'Wah Janaab', and 'Movers & Shakers'.

Pallavi's remarks have yet again shed light on the long-standing issue of gender-based pay disparity in the entertainment industry.

Presently, on the professional front, Pallavi has been receiving great reviews for her character portrayal in her recently released series, ‘Margao Files’.

–IANS

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