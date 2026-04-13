Palash Sen pays musical tribute to Asha Bhosle: India’s true Bharat Ratna

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Singer Palash Sen paid a musical tribute to Asha Bhosle by crooning her iconinc track “Aao Na, Gale Laga Lo Na” from the 1972 film “Mere Jeevan Saathi”. He also penned a note for the late legendary singer, whom he lovingly called “India’s true Bharat Ratna”.

Palash took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself singing the number. He also took a trip down memory lane lane and spoke about his first meet with her ad how he was shy to come in front of her.

“Asha Taii.. we all have loved you each breath . And that love won’t finish , ever. I met you when you came to sing for Filhaal, and I was too shy to even come in front of you .. and you called and said - kahan hai vo Dhoom band vaalaa…” he wrote.

The Euphoria frontman recalled: “I just nervously stood there while you spoke and laughed and joked. And that voice will be with me forever.”

He even shared the reson why he has no pictures with Asha Bhosle.

“Of course I have no pics with you. You don’t ask God for selfies. Obviously I wasn’t good enough to sing with you ever. I am just a humble fan who was happy to just touch your feet. Travel safe Asha tai. Thank you for visiting our planet. You will always be our only Rockstar.”

Palash added: “Here is one of her zillion songs. My only tribute to such a happy soul can be a celebration of an amazing life and the gift of love that she gave us all. Long live Asha Bhosle !! India’s true Bharat Ratna.”

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4:00 pm.

Palash founded his band Euphoria, when he was in college. His band’s first release, 'Dhoom Pichuck Dhoom,' which turned out to be a major hit.

--IANS

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