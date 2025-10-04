Palak Tiwari enjoys a pre birthday weekend with mommy Shweta Tiwari in Lonavala

October 04, 2025 1:10 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Palak Tiwari will be celebrating her 25th birthday on October 8, and ahead of her special day, the newbie decided to spend her birthday weekend with her actress mother, Palak Tiwari, in Lonavala.

Shweta will also be turning a year older on Saturday, making it a double celebration for the mother-daughter duo.

"A Pre birthday weekend for ms mommy and I", along with a love-kissed emoji.

'The Bhootnii' actress used social media to treat the netizens with some fun photos of herself chilling with her mother and younger brother, Reyansh.

She was seen enjoying some goofy solos, along with some candid moments with her mom. We could also see her having a blast in the water with her kid brother.

Earlier, Palak talked about the constant comparison with her mother.

During a candid interaction with IANS, Palak revealed that she feels 'it’s unfair' to her, given her mother’s decades-long career.

However, despite the unfairness, Palak finds these comparisons extremely flattering. She sees them as a sign that people recognize her, appreciating the fact that they are drawing parallels to someone they admire.

The ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actress admitted that, according to her, she does not resemble her mother physically; nevertheless, she aspires to carry herself with the same grace and confidence as her mother.

Palak shared, “Honestly, it doesn’t affect me. If anything, my mother should be the one reacting. After everything she has achieved, to be compared to someone half her age—that’s not fair. I’m actually flattered. I don’t think I look like her, but it’s my dream to one day carry myself the way she does. If I can connect with people even a fraction as much as she did, I’ll consider myself successful.”

Work-wise, Palak was last seen as a journalist in Guddu Dhanoa's "Romeo S3", co-starring Thakur Anoop Singh.

--IANS

pm/

