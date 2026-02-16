Pakistan's stance on ISF remains opaque as Sharif travels to Washington

Islamabad, Feb 16 (IANS) As US President Donald Trump prepares to share details regarding United Nations-approved stabilisation force for Gaza, Pakistan has not revealed its stance on whether it would send its troops for International Stabilised Force (ISF), the local media reported on Monday.

On Sunday, Trump stated that member states of Board of Peace have committed to send thousands of personnel for ISF ahead of the first meeting scheduled for February 19 in Washington. However, officials in Pakistan have neither confirmed nor denied about Pakistan's potential participation in ISF.

Trump is expected to present a reconstruction plan for Gaza and reveal the structure and mandate of the ISF. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to participate in the first formal meeting of the Board of Peace, Pakistan's leading daily 'The Express Tribune' reported.

Pakistan's security and Foreign Office sources have not confirmed or denied any commitment, stating that discussions were being held. One official, who requested anonymity, said, "No decision has been made public."

The issue was discussed during the meeting held between Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Dialogue on Saturday. None of the two sides shared details about it. However, diplomatic sources have indicated that the mandate of the ISF was being analysed, the Pakistani media reported.

Pakistan expressed support for Trump's 20-point Gaza peace initiative and joined the Board of Peace after its establishment was backed by a United Nations Security Council resolution. However, Pakistan has publicly declared that its participation in any force would rely on a clearly defined and limited mandate.

Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan would only consider participating in Gaza force if its role is restricted to peacekeeping and humanitarian stabilisation and not to disarm Hamas or attack any other Palestinian group, The Express Tribune reported.

Under Trump's proposal, Hamas fighters willing to lay down arms and commit to peaceful coexistence would be provided amnesty, while others could be allowed to leave Gaza. For Pakistan, any decision about committing troops for ISF would carry political and security impact, particularly considering domestic sensitivities about involvement in a conflict between Hamas and Israel.

--IANS

akl/as