Pakistan's loyalty to Iran undermines credibility as US ally: Report

Washington, Feb 5 (IANS) Pakistan's public support for US adversary Iran – through lavish receptions, high-level meetings, and deepening ties – directly undermines its credibility as a Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA). Amid growing engagement with Tehran, Pakistan should be excluded from any international Board of Peace and barred from facilitating Washington-led negotiations with Iran, a report said on Thursday.

According to a report in the US-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Pakistan's routine diplomatic shielding of Iran makes it an unreliable broker. It added that Islamabad cannot be considered a genuine ally and its MNNA status warrants serious reconsideration and potential revocation.

“Pakistan holds Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) status with the United States, a designation that grants it privileged access to military cooperation and equipment. Furthermore, on January 15, 2026, the US-led intergovernmental organisation Board of Peace was established. On January 18, US President Donald Trump, acting as chair of the organisation, invited Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to join it,” the report detailed.

“Furthermore, Pakistan has been invited to participate in talks between Iran and the United States in Turkey on February 6. Islamabad is expected to play a facilitative role. However, Pakistan has repeatedly demonstrated its unreliability as a strategic partner for the United States,” it stated.

The report emphasised that despite reports of mass killings of civilians by Iran, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has reaffirmed his support for Tehran.

“On January 13, 2026, he emphasised that Iran has always been a dear neighbour and brother, and that its security and sovereignty are close to Pakistan's heart, while, on January 20, the Pakistani Defence Minister in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghadam said that Pakistan stands firmly by Iran in all circumstances,” the report detailed.

“Furthermore, on January 24, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi thanked Pakistan for its support at the UN Human Rights Council after Islamabad voted against a resolution expanding an international investigation into Iran's violent crackdown on protests,” it mentioned.

A clear example, the report noted, surfaced during the June 2025 12-Day War – a direct armed conflict between Iran and a coalition of Israel and the United States, with US forces joining aerial attacks on key Iranian nuclear sites —during which Pakistan firmly aligned with Iran, publicly expressing unwavering solidarity.

“This alignment continued and intensified in the aftermath of the conflict. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Pakistan on August 2-3, 2025 – his first official foreign trip following the war. Officials, think tanks, and media in both countries widely hailed the visit as a major success, highlighting ambitions to raise annual bilateral trade,” it highlighted.

